6 for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Steyn Benade, @alwayslocalphotos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING: Second-to-last day for Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club‘s annual “dogs swim in the pool before it’s drained and cleaned” event. 4:30-6 pm (11003 31st SW).

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’: This year’s edition of the Halloween display is open 7 pm-10 pm at 2130 Alki SW, rain or shine – details in our preview.

OTHER HALLOWEEN DISPLAYS: See the list in our West Seattle Halloween Guide – and check back for additions!

SPORTS: Neither local football team has a home game tonight but Garfield and O’Dea will play at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) at 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE BEACH: Live at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), 8 pm,

MUSIC IN NORTH DELRIDGE; At 8:30 pm, double bill at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) featuring Grateful Dead tribute band Deal.

If we’re missing something for today/tonight, please text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!