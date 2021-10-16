HALLOWEEN: Nightfall Orphanage returns to Alki

We’re continuing to collect Halloween decorations/show info and will launch the annual WSB Halloween page tomorrow. First, news of a spooky show returning starting tonight:

The doorways of The Radiant Twilight have materialized, and the haunted echoes of Nightfall Orphanage return to West Seattle for the 2021 Halloween season.

Nightfall Orphanage is an Alki neighborhood Halloween garage haunt experience that is dedicated to aiding and promoting local and state charities that support the community and environment. Because scaring is caring!

For October 2021, Nightfall Orphanage Haunted House is accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations for West Seattle Food Bank, and raising funds for Washington’s National Park Fund. Admission is free.

Find out the haunted history & twisted lore of Nightfall (as well as dates, times and information) at NightfallOrphanage.com.

Open: (2130 Alki SW)

Saturday, October 16 (Soft Open)

October 22, 23, 29, 30 & 31st

7 pm – 10 pm

Rain or Shine

Covid-19 Information:

– All guests who are of eligible age MUST BE VACCINATED against Covid-19 for the safety of the community, other guests and Nightfall Staff

– Please do not attend if you are experiencing flu- or cold-like symptoms

– All guests MUST WEAR MASKS inside and directly outside the event

– Maintain social distancing, even outside the event

– Hand sanitizer stations have been provided for convenience

– All hanging set dressings, effects and doors have been removed from pathways

Check the website as dates and times are subject to change.

Sponsored by Easy Street Records and Nightfall Imaginarium