WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Change-of-seasons day

So long, summer! Autumn arrives at 12:21 pm. Thanks to Paul Weatherman for the sunrise photo above, and Don Brubeck for the view this morning in the other direction:

Here are highlights for the hours ahead:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Today is the third day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info – be sure to get your “passport” if you haven’t already! – can be found here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: 1-6 pm, get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the White Center Library (1409 SW 107th).

BEER EVENT: Fresh Hop Week continues at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 4-10 pm.

WINE EVENT: “Exploring San Gimignano with Owen Kotler Selections” at Molly’s Bottle Shop (3278 California SW), 5-7 pm – details here.

AUTUMN EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Whether it’s cloudy or clear, join Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park (uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) at 6:30 pm for a masked/distanced sunset watch to welcome fall – details here.

HPAC: The community council for Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview meets online at 7 pm, with traffic and crime among the topics. Attendance info and agenda details are here.