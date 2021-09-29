West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

September 29, 2021 10:06 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Police investigating gunfire reports in north West Seattle have found evidence – at least nine shell casings. Dispatch noted 911 calls from areas including the 2600 block of 36th SW and the 2300 block of Harbor SW. One officer just radioed in that they’ve found at least nine shell casings “at the viewpoint.” (Whether that’s Admiral Way Viewpoint, Hamilton Viewpoint, or someplace else, they didn’t mention.) No injuries or property damage reported so far.

