WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter thieves still at it

Just keeping you updated on where catalytic-converter thieves are hitting – here’s the most-recent reader report we’ve received. From Kevin:

I live in a home around 60th and Admiral, Alki neighborhood. My Lexus SUV catalytic converter was stolen between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm (broad daylight) on Friday 9/4/21. It has been reported to police and insurance. Writing this so others keep a vigilant eye out for your neighbors or think about securing your catalytic converter.

Case # 2021-915725.

Photo of damage attached: