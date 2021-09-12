WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Building burglarized again; car prowler

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

BUILDING BURGLARY: From Rachel on Harbor Avenue SW:

I have pictures of the items stolen attached and also some pictures from the security camera of the man. Biggest characteristic are his red shoes. This man is a pro as he was in and out within 15 min and could get into locked doors no problem and from the way he knew exactly where to go without wondering around we are thinking he has been here before, cased the place or is a worker in the area. This is the third burglary we have had within the month.

A very experienced and familiar with our building man broke into our building around 1 AM Friday morning 9/3 and then broke into our storage unit and stole my inflatable paddle board, gas fire pit and Kelty Cabin 6 Tent.

NORTH ADMIRAL CAR PROWLER: From Trudy:

My partner saw a suspicious person attempting to open multiple car doors at around 5 am this Sunday morning while taking our dog to the bathroom outside. The incident took place 44th Avenue SW and SW Atlantic St.

My partner yelled out to the individual, who then walked off quickly. A white male, around 5’11″, in a large hooded jacket. Upon turning the corner my partner could see there was a second male,. also of similar appearance. They both took off on foot quickly.

They likely may have broken into cars in that area.

We all think Admiral is a quiet and safe part of West Seattle and we often forget that isn’t the case if untoward people are around. If you could, please publish this incident to ensure people are aware, and to ensure they don’t leave valuables or their cars unlocked.