WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 new views of our winged neighbors

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos, we have another gallery of West Seattle bird sightings, always fun on a football afternoon. The top photo is by Kersti Muul, who explains it’s a Virginia Rail:

A rare treat to see in West Seattle. Was called by the Port to assess an injured bird and was stunned to find that it was a rail. I’ve never seen one here, and they are rare to see anyway, easier to hear. Very secretive, marsh-dwelling birds. This one had taken up residence behind the bathrooms at Jack Block Park. Stunning bird, and great camouflage.

Down in The Arroyos, Mark MacDonald photographed a Killdeer:

Next photo is from Robin Sinner, who says this Surfbird is “back from the tundra”:

Meantime, this Rufous Hummingbird will soon depart, according to Mark Wangerin:

Mark also sent this photo of an American Goldfinch:

Two views of California Scrub-Jays – first, from Susan Hayes-McQueen:

And from Jerry Simmons:

Finally, a photo taken from a Fauntleroy-bound ferry by middle-schooler Eva, who saw a Great Blue Heron sharing space with a seal:

(Just a reminder if you haven’t clicked – all the bird species names are linked to their pages on the Seattle Audubon BirdWeb, which includes photos and audio files of the birds’ calls.)