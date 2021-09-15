West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

59℉

WATER TAXI: West Seattle run will stay on 7-day schedule through winter after all

September 15, 2021 12:42 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

Speaking of the West Seattle Water Taxi, just announced at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting – it will stay on a 7-day-a-week schedule throughout the upcoming bridgeless winter after all. Until now, plans had been in place to switch the service back to a 5-day-a-week schedule in mid-October. The topic came up at last month’s CTF meeting; city reps said at the time that it would be costly. How costly? We asked Metro afterward; they said it would cost at least a million dollars. We’re still pursuing more specifics but apparently the city found the cash to pay the county to keep the 7-day-a-week service going through the winter.

Share This

3 Replies to "WATER TAXI: West Seattle run will stay on 7-day schedule through winter after all"

  • Lucy September 15, 2021 (12:47 pm)
    Reply

    It would be helpful to coordinate with major sporting events and concerts.  

  • Auntie September 15, 2021 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    Coordinate what? It runs on a regular schedule West Seattle-Seattle Route – King County and if the last sailing is before you are heading home, just take the bus.  You just have to plan yourself.

  • KC Councilmember Joe McDermott September 15, 2021 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    The King County Water Taxi is happy to be able to work with the City of Seattle to keep the summer schedule all winter with funding from the Seattle Transportation Benefit District making this possible.  As we know, the Water Taxi is congestion-free commuting.  Ride the Waves!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.