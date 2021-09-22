TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! Cloudy forecast today, with fall arriving at 12:21 pm.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton’ King County expects the closure to shift to the southbound side within a few weeks.

25th SW & Barton – 25th is closed on the south side of this intersection – details here.

Delridge project – Major work is done, but “punch list” tasks contnue.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today, but note that the Spirit of Kingston has replaced Doc Maynard on the West Seatte Water Taxi Run until further notice. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

547th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.