THIS WEEK: After summer break, HPAC tackles traffic, crime, more

HPAC – the community organization for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – resumes monthly meetings this week with hot topics including traffic and crime. Here’s the announcement:

We welcome all back for our first meeting of the 2021-22 season. This month we’ll be hearing from Seattle Police Department with neighborhood crime trends, plus the Port of Seattle sharing impacts we can expect to neighborhood traffic as Terminal 5 reopens in January 2022.

Finally, we will be hosting Home Zone and Reconnect West Seattle team members from SDOT for a report out on the projects they are working on. There have been some changes in direction, particularly for residents on 16th Avenue SW, we’ll have them explained at the meeting with opportunities for suggestions and comments.

If you are noticing new detour route incursions of vehicles, or other traffic pattern changes to report, your voice is needed!

See you at 7 PM on Sept. 22 – virtually on Zoom during the HPIC rebuilding process.