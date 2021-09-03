Stranded harbor porpoise gets helping hands south of Alki Point

(Photos by Mark Wangerin)

That Harbor Porpoise got into trouble at Constellation Park south of Alki Point today. With NOAA approval, local marine-life advocates got it back into deeper water so it could swim away. We got first word of this from Kersti Muul, who was among those who helped, along with Jeff Hogan from Killer Whale Tales (below), and SR3.

Kersti says the porpoise came back in after the first assist but then after a second nudge was “heading northwest pretty much on its own.”

P.S. If you see a marine mammal in trouble or on the shore, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network is at 206-905-SEAL (206-905-7325). Do not attempt to handle any animal yourself.