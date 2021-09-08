UPDATE: Woman shot south of The Junction

1:40 AM: Police and fire are headed to a report of at least one shooting victim near 42nd/Dawson. Updates to come.

1:43 AM: Officers are telling dispatch that a woman has been shot int the abdomen. She is reported to have told them who is responsible.

1:50 AM: The possible suspect is reported to have left the scene in a vehicle, maybe a green Infiniti. (Update: It’s been further described as a 1998 i3.)

1:56 AM: SFD medics are taking the victim, reported by medics to be 37 years old, to Harborview.

2:28 AM: So far, no further details on circumstances nor on the victim’s condition; we will of course follow up later this morning.