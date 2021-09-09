Play dodgeball, save lives!

On September 25th at Riverview Playfield, you’re invited to play dodgeball for a cause – saving children’s lives. The organizer is Dennis Williams Jr., who explains:

The inspiration for this fundraiser is our 5-year-old son Isaac. He was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma at 18 months old. He spent the next 15 months being treated by Seattle Children’s Hospital for a disease that had a 50% mortality rate. Without the innovation and improvements in treatment protocols, especially with immunotherapy, who knows what the outcome would have been. We are eternally indebted to Seattle Children’s and every child who comes behind Isaac. Only 4% of government funding goes to pediatric cancer research, so we have to do more to increase the odds of success for our kids. They are the most important thing on earth.

Teams are still being recruited for the tournament – this flyer has information, and the tournament’s fundraising page explains how to set up a team. You can simply donate at that same link. Spectators will be welcome on the day of the tournament too – 11 am to 3 pm September 25th, with vendors, food trucks, and a DJ, lower fields at Riverview (7226 12th SW).