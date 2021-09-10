Memorial on Monday for Matthew Bosisio, 1953-2021

A Funeral Mass is planned at 11 am Monday (September 14th) at Our Lady of Guadalupe for Matthew J. Bosisio. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing:

Matthew John Bosisio, born January 29, 1953, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021.

Matt was the middle child of Mariano and Celia “Stella” (D’Afflitto) Bosisio, who preceded him in death.

Matt is survived by his son Landon, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and grandson Bennett Bosisio. Matt is also survived by a brother, William Bosisio, a sister, Gladys Bosisio Mogensen, and two nieces.

Mr. Bosisio was born in Washington, DC, and moved at an early age with his family to Kansas City, Missouri, and, later, St. Joseph, Missouri. For his high school years, he moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1971. In 1975, Matt entered the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1977 from Edwards AFB in California.

Following his discharge from the Air Force, Matt graduated with honors from the University of California-Santa Barbara with a degree in Journalism. While in college, he worked for the Daily Nexus and the Santa Barbara News-Press. He later obtained a master’s degree in Mass Communication from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas.

Matt would work for newspapers as a journalist in Portland, Maine, Ruidoso, New Mexico, Roswell, New Mexico, Hays, Kansas, and Richmond, Missouri, and he was also employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Peoria, IL as a news writer. Mr. Bosisio owned his own newspaper in Albuquerque, New Mexico, The New Mexico Senior Digest.

Matt’s legacy is twofold. He was a father first – to Landon – and there’s no end to the pride he took in his son and his success and accomplishments. Matt instilled his supreme organizational, disciplinary, and extraordinary study skills into Landon.

Secondly, he was a magnificent teacher and associate professor of journalism at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, and Augusta State University, Augusta, Georgia. Matt put his heart and soul into teaching and was a loud voice in protecting our First Amendment rights, often dressing in character as a framer of the Constitution to teach these important points.

In retirement, Matt moved to Tacoma and later, Seattle, to be near Landon, Stephanie, and Bennett. While in the Pacific Northwest, he worked for L’Arche in Tacoma, living and caring for individuals with intellectual disabilities. He also worked for a time at the Downtown Emergency Service Center in Seattle and briefly for the Seattle Mariners.

Matt had a great sense of humor, was musically gifted with his accordion, and was a talented writer. His investigative journalism stories were succinctly and impeccably written. Matt loved being near the ocean, sailing, listening to classical music and was very proud of his Italian-Argentinian heritage. He enjoyed traveling and made stops in many countries including Italy, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal, Cuba, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Palestine. He was a devoted Catholic and was a generous giver to charities and always helpful to those in need.

May the Peace, which passes all understanding, keep your hearts and minds in the knowledge and love of God, and may the blessing of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be with you, and remain with you, always.

