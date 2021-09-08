FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Keep Moving (Stay Healthy) Street still technically ‘temporary’

(Tuesday photo, 64th/Alki)

When SDOT announced a survey last week featuring three design concepts for the Alki Point Keep Moving (Stay Healthy) Street‘s future, it sounded a lot to us like the street’s closed-to-through-traffic status had been made permanent. Not so, says SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson: “We were not intending to indicate a change in overall project status. As you noted in your story, the language in our new survey is very similar to what we’ve said in the past, and we are also continuing to label the Keep Moving Street as a temporary closure in the project map on the front page of the survey. We are still working to secure funding for designing and building permanent changes on the street based on community input. In the meantime, Alki Point will remain a Keep Moving Street in its current form until spring 2022 or until we secure funding for permanent changes on the street.” He added, “At this point, we’re just exploring these concepts and it’s possible that the feedback we receive could lead us to explore new ways to combine popular attributes from each concept, or to reconsider if there is a strong trend of people saying that they don’t like any of the concepts.” If you have an opinion one way or another and haven’t replied to the survey, go here.