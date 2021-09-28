BIZNOTE: Last days for Sub Shop #9 after 22 years

(WSB photo)

Chao Avent is making sandwiches today for the third-to-last day before Sub Shop #9 in Morgan Junction closes permanently. The little sandwich shop has been at 6058 California SW for more than two decades, according to the announcement posted on its door, which says:

… Due to the pandemic and other financial hardships, we have decided to close our shop. Thank you for your loyal patronage for over 22 years; we wish you all the best for a happy and prosperous future. From our family to yours, we hope you all stay safe and healthy during the pandemic; together we will get through this. Sincerely, Chao, Jessie, Eric, and Sean

The shop is open until 5 pm (regular hours are 11-5). Thursday will be the last day. (Thanks to Marco for the tip about the impending closure.)

The property is owned by the family that owns O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) next door. Tim O’Neill tells WSB they haven’t decided yet what’s next for the site, which, he adds, has had past incarnations as a cleaners and real-estate office.