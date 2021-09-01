BIZNOTE: Junction Hot Yoga’s grand-opening plan

One month after Junction Hot Yoga announced it would reopen the 4747 California SW studio under new owners, the grand-opening weekend is days away. Here’s the plan:

Yes, the world needs more yoga, and Junction Hot Yoga at 4747 California Ave. is opening its doors Saturday, Sept. 4. Here’s a look!

The beautifully remodeled studio will be hosting an open house and complimentary yoga Sept. 4-5.

Pre registration for these and all classes is highly recommended.

The studio will open with limited capacity so people can social distance. Proof of vaccination status and picture ID are required.

To learn more, register for classes, and purchase Grand Opening Packages (available for purchase thru Sept. 30) www.junctionhotyoga.com.

On Saturday, the studio will have a 9:30 a.m. Ghosh Lineage 26 class. After that, an open house until 5 p.m. On Sunday, they will have a Ghosh Lineage Flow class, an open house from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and a 4:30 p.m. Fusion class and 6 p.m. Yin Yoga class.