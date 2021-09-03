BIZNOTE: Highland Park Corner Store’s real ‘grand opening’ this weekend

The Highland Park Corner Store has been open five months, mostly as a coffee shop – but now it’s ready to open as a true corner store. It’s closing early today, at noon, to get ready for a real “grand opening” weekend. Here are the details from proprietor Meaghan Haas:

We’re opening the inside of our store starting at 7 am on Saturday. Moving forward our hours will be 7 am-8 pm daily.

In addition to our coffee, pastry and readymade service, we’re adding locally sourced grocery staples, beer and wine to our offerings. We also now have indoor seating, as well as a covered and lit outdoor patio.

Our initial beers on tap are all from breweries that are female-, BIPOC-, and/or LGBTQ-led:

Marzen – Bosk Brew Works

New Zealand IPA – Metier Brewing

Tangerine Hefeweizen – Peddler Brewing

Mosaic Pale Ale – Stoup Brewing

We’re working with the folks at Walden Selections (also West Seattle residents!) to find delicious and affordable natural and organic wines – in bottles, in cans, and by the glass. Our grocery staples feature offerings from local West Seattle vendors including Milpa Masa tortillas and Seola Bees honey. We’ll continue with our current coffee service featuring QEDCoffee, and still have fresh pastries daily from Macrina Bakery.

To celebrate our Grand [Re]Opening, we’ll have some fun additions to the store on Saturday and Sunday:

CocinaMX 32 (the genius team behind Sunrise Tacos) will pop up with tamales Saturday 11 am-2 pm (while supplies last; we sold out pretty early last time!)

We’ll have some free hot dogs Sunday 11 am-2 pm (again: while supplies last).

And the talented folks in the neighborhood will keep us in good music with DJ sets throughout the weekend.

We’re excited to continue to grow what we offer to Highland Park and West Seattle!