YOU CAN HELP: Lafayette Elementary’s late-summer/fall fundraiser plans

With the start of school just weeks away, school-related groups are revving up. That includes PTAs and PTSAs, and other support groups. We have long featured school-related fundraisers, and one PTA – for Lafayette Elementary – has already sent its fall plan:

Lafayette PTA is excited to welcome students back to school on September 1st! We have many opportunities for you to support the Lafayette Elementary School students, staff, and families. Our goal this year is to rebuild our community and provide extra support to help students who have fallen behind academically. Questions? Please email lafayette.fundraising@gmail.com.

Shoe Drive Fundraiser: Now until mid-November 2021: The PTA has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money for the PTA and repurpose shoes by sending them to developing countries around the world. Please drop off your gently used shoes at West Seattle Runner at 2743 California Ave SW. Our goal is to collect at least 2500 pairs of shoes.

Dine-Outs:

8/31/2021 – 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Good Society, 2701 California Ave SW (please mention Lafayette to your server)

9/26/2021 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm – Mission Cantina, 2325 California Ave SW (please mention Lafayette to your server; dine-in or take-out)

10/17/2021 – 10:30 am to 10:00 pm – MOD Pizza, 4755 Fauntleroy SW, Ste 150 (please mention Lafayette to the cashier or use promo code “GR191082L” when placing order online for pickup in store)

Boon Supply Online Fundraiser, 9/1/2021-12/31/2021: Lafayette PTA earns 40% of sales when you use this unique link to shop.