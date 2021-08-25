WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seal pup rescued at Alki

Thanks to Steyn Benade of Always Local Photos for that pic and word that a harbor-seal pup was rescued at Alki Beach today. We asked David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network what happened; he sent this photo and response:

A very young harbor seal pup was responded to by Seal Sitters today at Alki Beach. Volunteers established a perimeter and watched over the pup during the early afternoon. Given its poor body condition – it was very thin – it was felt that an intervention was required. SR3 in Des Moines was contacted and they arrived, captured the pup, and provided transport to their facility. On initial examination, it was determined that this was a nursing-age pup with no attending mother. Hopefully rehab will be successful.

We don’t know why the pup was abandoned, but if humans/pets get too close, that can scare the mom away from returning to her pup. (Both of the photos were taken with long lenses.) If you see a marine mammal on a West Seattle beach – or in distress offshore – call Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 206-905-SEAL.