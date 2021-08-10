WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat-alert level rises

Thanks to Eric Bell for the cooling photo, looking toward Luna/Anchor Park. Keep that scene in mind as the next heat wave rolls our way. The National Weather Service has kicked the alert level up to an Excessive Heat Warning, starting at noon tomorrow, continuing until 7 pm Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 90s, but higher-than-usual humidity is in the warning too, and that will increase the impact. The city released a list of air-conditioned libraries, community centers, and senior centers with air conditioning, but the West Seattle options are few – we’ll be checking tomorrow to see if any locations/hours will be added.