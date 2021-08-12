WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Adding smoke to the heat

Thanks to the texter who sent the photo of the hazy downtown skyline, seen from northeast-facing West Seattle. Yes, to pile on with the extra heat, wildfire smoke is arriving too. We’ve even had a few reports of ashfall. Click on “instant” at the upper right of this Puget Sound Clean Air Agency map and you’ll see pollution levels are on the rise. Per @westseawx, this is going to worsen tonight/tomorrow. You can explore the Washington Smoke Information site to see where fires are burning in our state; look more broadly at the West here; to our north, B.C. fire info is here.