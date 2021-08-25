WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Apartment burglary; abandoned tricycle

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

APARTMENT BURGLARY: Una says this happened while she was out of town:

I wanted to alert you and by extension the community that my apartment was broken into. I live in a secured access building near the Junction that was broken into around 3:30 am on August 23rd. The thieves hammered at the lock multiple times until it finally broke. My own security footage picked up sounds of door tampering on the 16th, 17th, and 20th as well. They appear to have known that apartment was empty. Items stolen include: phones, hard drive, fine jewelry, costume jewelry, perfumes, sunglasses, and dozens of pieces of personal affects (letters, cards, marathon medals).

Una says building management apparently has images of the burglar(s) but has not made them available.

ABANDONED TRICYCLE: From Jason: