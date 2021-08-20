WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Sunset Run returns

(WSB photo, 2019 Alki Beach Sunset Run)

A new late-summer waterfront 5K debuted in West Seattle in 2019, the Alki Beach Sunset Run. Months later, the pandemic began, so there was no second annual Alki Beach Sunset Run n 2020 – but it’s happening this year, 6 pm tomorrow (Saturday, August 21st). As with the first one, this will start near the Alki Bathhouse, with the route on a combination of street and trail space, but the race organizers tell us there will be no road closures. They’re offering three levels of participation – with swag, without swag, or virtual (you run or walk a 5K of your choice and log your results). The 5K will start in “waves” again this year as it did in 2019 – first one at 6 pm, last one at 7 pm.