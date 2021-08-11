WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Pride 2021!

(WSB photo, 2020 Alki Beach Parade cars-and-more parade)

This weekend’s biggest event is a collection of events – Alki Beach Pride, which Stacy Bass-Walden and her team have kept going through the pandemic – and this year, ABP’s 7th year, there’s a big lineup of events! Highlights will include:

CAR PARADE: Start arriving 10:30 am at Jack Block Park (drive into the entrance at 2130 Harbor Avenue SW), decorate your car, and roll out at noon to head toward the beach.

RAINBOW CITY BAND: Performing at noon Saturday in The Admiral District (2300 block California SW) and then “in several spots on the Alki boardwalk.”

VOLLEYBALL TRAINING: Join the West Seattle Reign on the beach volleyball courts 11 am-7 pm on Saturday, all ages.

COVID-19 VACCINE POP-UPS: Two chances to get vaccinated – noon-7 pm Saturday at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), 3-9 pm Sunday at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

ABP AFTERPARTY: At Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki SW), 10 pm-close on Saturday night.

PRIDE PAINT & SIP: 11 am Sunday at 59th/Alki, hosted by Kay the Painting Lady

KAYAK/SUP PARADE: Meet at 11:30 am Sunday at Seacrest – Alki Kayak Tours is offering 25% off rentals.

ROLLER PARADE: 1 pm Sunday, meet at the Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) and roll toward Seacrest Park.

INDIGENOUS STORYTELLING: After the roller parade, listen to Hailey Tayathy tell stories “Imagining Queer Indigenous Futures” at Seacrest, 1:45 pm Sunday.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: 8:15 pm Sunday, “But I’m a Cheerleader,” at Alki Playground (59th/Stevens)

Supporting ABP and the LGBTQ+ community, many businesses beyond the beach are offering specials – see the list here!