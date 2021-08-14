West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

82℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Avalon

August 14, 2021 12:21 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Besides the SW Genesee closure we’ve been mentioning, there’s paving work on SW Avalon just north of Genesee. Traffic is being directed but it’s still jammed (backed up to Fauntleroy).

Share This

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Avalon"

  • bolo August 14, 2021 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    Does anybody know what the detour route is for bicycles?

  • Tracey August 14, 2021 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    Digging up the new pavement?  Do we know why?  That pavement is 2 years old.

    • WSB August 14, 2021 (1:52 pm)
      Reply

      If we knew why, we’d hopefully have had advance alert of this, which we would have included in the daily traffic watches along with other stuff coming up. Will of course be pursuing an explanation.

  • Mike August 14, 2021 (1:39 pm)
    Reply

    Dont even try Avalon.  Big paving job. Long delay.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.