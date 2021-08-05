West Seattle, Washington

06 Friday

UPDATE: Seattle Police involved in White Center shooting

August 5, 2021 6:03 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police | White Center

6:03 PM: Seattle Police SWAT was serving an arrest warrant in White Center near 20th and 100th when shots were fired. We don’t know yet who fired but the person who was shot was described as a suspect. We are at the scene and will update.

6:06 PM: If you’re in the area, police have set off a ‘flashbang’ before entering the house to see if anyone else is inside. The shooting happened outside.

6:17 PM: The person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. Officers are now searching the residence. The area’s been taped off, including SW 100th.

6:42 PM: SPD Chief Adrian Diaz is here. Officers are still trying to ensure the house is clear.

6:55 PM: They’ve set off another flashbang, to try to rouse anyone inside. Now a TV helicopter’s in the area.

7:24 PM: We and other media are awaiting a briefing from an SPD public-information officer.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Police involved in White Center shooting"

  • N7OEP August 5, 2021 (6:11 pm)
    From what I heard via SPD radio traffic, SPD was there to arrest a homicide suspect and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was hit. An officer may have also been “grazed” but I’m sure you’ll get first hand info from the scene once PIO arrives and the situation has stabilized. 

    • WSB August 5, 2021 (6:31 pm)
      We heard that too – we were headed to the area even before the gunfire – but I want to be clear that there is no confirmation that the person who was shot is the person they were there to arrest. SPD is supposedly sending a public information officer so we hope to get some basics from them.

  • Sunnywood August 5, 2021 (6:21 pm)
    I was out on a run near Grace Church when I heard 3 successive shots. I wondered when news of it would pop it!

  • Terremoto August 5, 2021 (7:10 pm)
    Thank you, WSB.  I had thought it was a King County helicopter still searching for suspect in the neighborhood – very unsettling.  Really appreciate your update!

