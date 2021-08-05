UPDATE: Seattle Police involved in White Center shooting

6:03 PM: Seattle Police SWAT was serving an arrest warrant in White Center near 20th and 100th when shots were fired. We don’t know yet who fired but the person who was shot was described as a suspect. We are at the scene and will update.

6:06 PM: If you’re in the area, police have set off a ‘flashbang’ before entering the house to see if anyone else is inside. The shooting happened outside.

6:17 PM: The person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. Officers are now searching the residence. The area’s been taped off, including SW 100th.

6:42 PM: SPD Chief Adrian Diaz is here. Officers are still trying to ensure the house is clear.

6:55 PM: They’ve set off another flashbang, to try to rouse anyone inside. Now a TV helicopter’s in the area.

7:24 PM: We and other media are awaiting a briefing from an SPD public-information officer.