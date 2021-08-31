ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning! Another chilly day expected today – Monday’s high was only 64, 12 degrees below normal for this time of year.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Here’s our list of start dates. Two West Seattle schools started Monday, one earlier this month, but tomorrow is the really big day, with most Seattle Public Schools students (and others) returning.

ROAD WORK

West Marginal/Highland Park intersection – Westbound lanes are getting paved this morning, until about 9 am, so be alert for lane closures.

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – No side street closures this week but work contnues on curbs, sidewalks, landscaping, more.

Spokane Street Viaduct – Still awaiting a new date for the deck-scan work.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

526th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.