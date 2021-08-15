Remembering Brick Ludington, 1948-2021

The family of Brick Ludington is sharing this remembrance:

Brick (Harvey) Ludington was born in Seattle on March 26, 1948. He died January 14, 2021 in Carson City, Nevada.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran! He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to golf.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan, daughter Bridgett (Barry) sons Shane (Huong) and Harvey (Dana). Grandchildren Brittany, Bryce, Brandon, Janet, Harvey, and Alexander. Great-granddaughter StellaRose. Brother Ron (Denise) sister Bonnie (Rick), and many nieces and nephews.

Brick graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1966.