Memorial service planned September 9th for Denice M. Kirkland, 1957-2021

Family and friends will gather September 9th to remember Denice M. Kirkland. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:

Denice Marie Kirkland (Drawdy) passed away June 3rd, 2021. She is now in the company of others who passed before her; her husband Darryl Kirkland, brothers Darryl Drawdy and Mark Drawdy.

Born in Seattle on 1-4-57 to Quincy and Luella Drawdy, she was the middle child, spending her whole life growing up with two older brothers and two younger brothers.

She would graduate from Chief Sealth High School in 1975 and later married Darryl Kirkland. Together, they had their son Curtis, born in 1983. Denice had a beautiful smile and a unique hearty laugh; She especially loved to celebrate birthdays. On holidays like Easter and Christmas, she kept a mile-long list of friends and relatives to which she sent traditional greeting cards each year. Almost every day, she copied scriptures from her many bibles and devotionals.

She wrote it all down more than once and knew it all very well. She loved Jesus and resembled him in many ways doing her best to follow his example. She was reasonably happy in this life without him and is now supremely happy with him forever in the next. She is survived by her son Curtis Kirkland and brothers Larry Drawdy and Jeffrey Drawdy. We all miss her very much.

On September 9th at 11 am, a memorial service and lunch will be held at the West Seattle Junction Church, located at 4157 California Ave. SW.

In her honor, donations can be made to the Senior Center of West Seattle at 4217 SW Oregon St., Seattle, WA 98116.