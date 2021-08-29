VIDEO: ‘Art heals’ – Created Commons, day 3

4:28 PM: The duo Dandy rapped as Created Commons got going for a third day at Westcrest Park, north of the P-Patch. Up next, a panel discussion about health-care access, moderated by co-emcee Dr. Sinead Younge, with panelists including today’s curator dani tirrell. Programming for this first-ever celebration of art and science, presented by Lelavision through September 5th, continues after the panel, until about 8.

(L-R, Dr. Sinead Younge, Candace Jackson, dani tirrell)

7:33 PM: Also on the panel, Candace Jackson from Seattle’s African American Health Board. The topic turned out to be not health-care access but the concept of caring for yourself and your community – through rest, through joy, through art. “Art transforms the way we think about life,” tirrell noted.

Art is vital to healing, Jackson agreed.

She also spoke of the importance of support. tirrell laid it out in personal terms – what could you, would you give up so that someone else could benefit? Here’s our video of the entire discussion:

That segued into the performance slate curated by tirrell. Dandy – David Rue and Randy Ford – returned with raps both sharp-edged and playful:

Inbetween, tirrell spoke of impending plans to move to Washington, D.C., and sadness at leaving the artist community here. Next up was poet J Mase III:

We recorded this on video too:

We had to leave before the rest of the slate, including Northwest Tap Connection. But all the while, Lelavision’s interactive sculpture Interspecies Connection was there for eventgoers to visit, pulling a cord to flap its wings:

The next Created Commons event at Westcrest (9000 8th SW) is Tuesday at 6 pm, in commemoration of International Overdose Awareness Day, promising “art, poetry, health science, remembrance, recovery.” Vaccinations will be offered, too. Lots going on Friday/Saturday/Sunday too – here’s the full schedule. (Our Friday coverage is here; our Saturday coverage is here.)