FOLLOWUP: Why part of Avalon was re-repaved Saturday, without wider warning

Our photo is from Saturday evening, as crews were wrapping up a day of repaving a section of SW Avalon Way just north of SW Genesee, work that reduced lanes and backed up traffic for much of the day. As we noted here after happening onto the work Saturday morning, despite Avalon’s status as a busy arterial – and despite the complication of SW Genesee’s concurrent closure west of Delridge – there was no public traffic alert about it. As promised, we followed up Monday with SDOT. No alert was required, explained spokesperson Mariam Ali today. For starters, it was not an SDOT project – it was a private project, road restoration that was required because nearby private development had cut into the repaved road: “Since Avalon Way had recently been paved, the contractor was required to restore a large area. This follows our Right-of-Way Opening and Restoration Rules which outlines the allowable exceptions for cutting into new pavement and establishes restoration requirements.” As for advance notice – the contractor provided that only to “residents and businesses within the project area,” Ali said, which is all that’s required, even when a street is used by many who don’t live or work in “the project area.” (The Genesee closure was also a private restoration project, but we found out about that in advance because Metro issued a reroute alert.)