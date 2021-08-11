FOLLOWUP: Southwest Customer Service Center reopens

(WSB photo)

More public facilities are reopening. X weeks ago, after a reader question, we reported that the city was close to announcing a plan for reopening the Southwest Customer Service Center and its counterparts around the city. This afternoon – the announcement: The SWCSC (2801 SW Thistle), in the same building as Southwest Pool and Teen Life Center) reopened today. Its hours will be Mondays-Fridays, 9 am-5 pm. The center offers a variety of services including in-person bill payment.