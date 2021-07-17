You asked, so we asked: Customer Service Centers’ future

(Photo from seattle.gov)

Though restrictions are lifted, and our state has officially “reopened,” much remains closed. The City of Seattle, for example, has yet to reopen many of its facilities for in-person use, Among the closed facilities: Neighborhood-based Customer Service Centers, which offer a variety of services including city utility-bill payment. Since 2012, the city’s lone West Seattle CSC has been at the Southwest Teen Life Center/Pool building (2801 SW Thistle). This week, Laura emailed, asking if we’d heard anything about the CSCs’ status. They’re administered by the city’s Department of Finance and Administrative Services, whose spokesperson Melissa Mixon tells WSB, “We’re actually in the process of finalizing a reopening plan for the counters and expect to have more information to share in the next week pertaining to the dates.”