ELECTION 2021: First primary vote count for Seattle mayor, council, city attorney

Four City of Seattle races on the primary ballot – here are the first results (next count not due out until tomorrow):

Mayor – Bruce Harrell with 38 percent, Lorena González with 29 percent

City Council Position 8 – Teresa Mosqueda with 55 percent, Kenneth Wilson with 18 percent

City Council Position 9 – Sara Nelson with 42 percent, Nikkita Oliver with 35 percent

City Attorney – Ann Davison with 35 percent, Pete Holmes with 33 percent, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy with 32 percent

We’ll flesh out the full list of numbers in a bit but in the meantime (update – screengrabs added), check this link for full results.