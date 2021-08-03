West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

ELECTION 2021: First primary vote count for Seattle mayor, council, city attorney

August 3, 2021 8:14 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Four City of Seattle races on the primary ballot – here are the first results (next count not due out until tomorrow):

Mayor – Bruce Harrell with 38 percent, Lorena González with 29 percent

City Council Position 8 – Teresa Mosqueda with 55 percent, Kenneth Wilson with 18 percent

City Council Position 9 – Sara Nelson with 42 percent, Nikkita Oliver with 35 percent

City AttorneyAnn Davison with 35 percent, Pete Holmes with 33 percent, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy with 32 percent

We’ll flesh out the full list of numbers in a bit but in the meantime (update – screengrabs added), check this link for full results.

2 Replies to "ELECTION 2021: First primary vote count for Seattle mayor, council, city attorney"

  • Jeepney August 3, 2021 (8:17 pm)
    First returns looking very nice, except for Seattle City Council Position #8.  Playing some Sam Cooke tonight “A Change is Gonna Come”.

  • 1994 August 3, 2021 (9:12 pm)
    Jeepney – I am in agreement with your comment.

