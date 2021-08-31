BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway parking-lot work this week

If you’re going grocery-shopping at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), note that parking is a bit constrained for the next few days because of sealing and striping. Work started yesterday in the north half of the main lot, which is scheduled to reopen this morning, with work then continuing in the southeast (back) lot through tomorrow morning, and concluding in the south half of the main lot through Thursday morning. The store remains open and accessible.