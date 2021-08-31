West Seattle, Washington

31 Tuesday

66℉

BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway parking-lot work this week

August 31, 2021 10:05 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

If you’re going grocery-shopping at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), note that parking is a bit constrained for the next few days because of sealing and striping. Work started yesterday in the north half of the main lot, which is scheduled to reopen this morning, with work then continuing in the southeast (back) lot through tomorrow morning, and concluding in the south half of the main lot through Thursday morning. The store remains open and accessible.

Share This

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway parking-lot work this week"

  • WSOwl August 31, 2021 (11:04 am)
    Reply

    Any update about Ezell’s coming to the former At&T location?

    • WSB August 31, 2021 (12:56 pm)
      Reply

      Still in the permits/build-out phase. No opening date yet.

  • sw August 31, 2021 (11:05 am)
    Reply

    I love sealcoating.  Very clean and very black. “None more black” one might say.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.