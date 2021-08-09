BIZNOTE: Tacos y Mariscos El Tiburón to close

While at the Low Rider Block Party last Saturday, we noticed that sign inside Tacos y Mariscos El Tiburón on the corner of 17th and Roxbury. They were too busy for us to stop in and follow up then; we subsequently found their online announcement:

Queridos amigos lamentamos informarles que este mes de Agosto será el último mes que estaremos sirviendo nuestra comida mexicana. Tacos y mariscos el tiburón cerrará el 31 de Agosto. Queremos darles las gracias a todos nuestros clientes que nos apoyaron y estuvieron en las buenas y en las malas. Gracias …………………………………………………………………Dear friends, I’m sad to inform you that this month of August will be our last month serving you our traditional Mexican food. Tacos y Mariscos will be closing August 31st. We will like to thank you all for your support and for always being loyal customers in the good and bad times. Thank you for everything.

We went over this morning for a photo. They told us the decision to close is simply a matter of slow business. The location was previously another location of Tacos Guaymas.