WHALES: Orcas headed this way

July 26, 2021 12:32 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip – transient orcas are back in central Puget Sound, southbound, passing the mouth of Elliott Bay at last report. She says they’re mid-channel. Let us know if you see them!

