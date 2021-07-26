WHALES: Orcas headed this way

Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip – transient orcas are back in central Puget Sound, southbound, passing the mouth of Elliott Bay at last report. She says they’re mid-channel. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
26 Monday
Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip – transient orcas are back in central Puget Sound, southbound, passing the mouth of Elliott Bay at last report. She says they’re mid-channel. Let us know if you see them!
SB passing Bainbridge ferry terminal. Visible from Alki Avenue.Whale watch boat is with them
Passed Blakely rock !Now 1:15
| 2 COMMENTS