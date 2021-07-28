WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s ahead

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed at Lincoln Park by Lawrence Heeren)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

SINGLE-FAMILY ZONING NAME CHANGE? 9:30 am online, the City Council’s Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee plans a briefing, discussion, and public hearing on the first step toward renaming “single-family” zoning to “neighborhood residential.” Here’s the agenda, with info on viewing/commenting.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 10:30 am, Gov. Jay Inslee talks about the state’s pandemic response. You can watch live here.

VACCINE POP-UP: Noon-6 pm, you can get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines during a pop-up at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd)

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL PROJECT: 6 pm online, the Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock/terminal replacement project meets for the 2nd time. Here’s our preview, with viewing info.

WOMEN, WINE, AND WILLS: Free seminar with attorney Jenny Ling and financial adviser Cecilia Nguyen, 6 pm at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW). Register here.

