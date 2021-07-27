WEDNESDAY: Fauntleroy ferry terminal project’s Community Advisory Group to meet

(WSB file photo)

Somewhere between the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge in 2022 and the opening of West Seattle light rail – 2032? – is another major local transportation project: Replacing the Fauntleroy ferry dock/terminal. We’ve been reporting on the official start of the planning process, and tomorrow (Wednesday) night brings the next step – the second meeting of the project’s Community Advisory Group, 6 pm online. The CAG is one of three advisory groups for the project, along with the Technical Advisory Group, described as “technical staff from municipal, county, state, and federal agencies, federal and state resource agencies, as well as local tribes,” and the Executive Advisory Group, “local and state appointed or elected officials, transportation-agency leadership, federal partners, and tribal leadership.” (See the groups’ membership lists here.) Tomorrow’s CAG group is open to the public for viewing (register here), though there’s no public-comment period; you can email FauntleroyTermProj@wsdot.wa.gov with comments for any or all of the groups. A separate public-input process is also planned this fall, WSF says.