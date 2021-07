Thanks to the Seola Beach neighbor who sent that photo of Ruckus the Northern Elephant Seal, resting on a private beach during today’s low tide. The neighbor says he was under watch so curious onlookers could be kept at a distance. As Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network has explained, he might be getting ready to molt; if you see him, keep them updated with a report to 206-905-7325 (905-SEAL).