SURVEY: Sidewalk/curbside dining and shopping in Seattle – what’s the future, post-pandemic?

July 14, 2021 11:55 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

In West Seattle and around the city, the pandemic has brought an expansion in sidewalk/curbside dining and shopping. The city is going to keep issuing free permits for this for a while – but then has to decide on future policies. They’re asking for your help via a survey. Here’s the announcement and survey link:

As you may know, for the past year SDOT has issued free permits to local businesses to allow outdoor cafes, retail displays, and vending trucks and carts on our streets and sidewalks. Participating businesses have expressed great appreciation and new applications are still being accepted through the end of 2021. This program was designed to help businesses as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on indoor customer capacity.

We are now planning for what will happen when the free permit program ends on May 31, 2022. Will we return to pre-COVID permitting with related design standards, rules, and permit fees? Or will we take what we’ve learned from this program and heard from our community and begin to make some changes? What changes would have the most positive effects and on which communities or which groups within communities?

As one part of our effort to learn more, we created a survey for members of the general public and business owners. This is just one part of our outreach plan, but it’s an important one. … The survey will remain open through August 15, 2021, but please consider taking it right away – it is designed to take 10 minutes or less.

surveymonkey.com/r/CafesDisplaysVendinginPublicSpace

3 Replies to "SURVEY: Sidewalk/curbside dining and shopping in Seattle - what's the future, post-pandemic?"

  • Eldorado July 14, 2021 (1:08 pm)
    I wholeheartedly support outdoor curbside dining areas, but ONLY if California Avenue (between Oregon and Edmunds) is closed to automobile traffic in all but one lane each way in lieu of the current two lanes each way with the outdoor seating being immediately adjacent in the parking zone… a few feet away from moving traffic. Furthermore, there should be ‘school-zone’ type cameras and flashing lights to prevent any speeding whatsoever. All of this because I fear there will be a car meets curbside cafe accident/incident one of these days, and it’s not going to be good. I’ve seen WAAAAY to many ‘innocent’ parked cars get hit along California. But for the record. I always prefer sitting outside… especially in our current sort of weather. Thus leaving atleast one lane’s space between people and cars can’t be a bad thing, and that’s right, this solution might also mean no street parking in the junction. 

  • Jay July 14, 2021 (1:13 pm)
    The survey is kinda black and white. I support lane closures and some sidewalk closures for restaurants. But I strongly oppose problematic sidewalk blockage (like Mission Cantina in North Admiral) that make it difficult to walk. There needs to be a reasonable minimum usable sidewalk width, enough for two people to walk or pass each other shoulder to shoulder or a wheelchair user to pass freely.

    • WSB July 14, 2021 (1:35 pm)
      I went through the survey before publishing this and there are several open-ended questions toward the end so hopefully you shared your nuanced comments there too,

