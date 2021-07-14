SURVEY: Sidewalk/curbside dining and shopping in Seattle – what’s the future, post-pandemic?

(WSB file photo)

In West Seattle and around the city, the pandemic has brought an expansion in sidewalk/curbside dining and shopping. The city is going to keep issuing free permits for this for a while – but then has to decide on future policies. They’re asking for your help via a survey. Here’s the announcement and survey link:

As you may know, for the past year SDOT has issued free permits to local businesses to allow outdoor cafes, retail displays, and vending trucks and carts on our streets and sidewalks. Participating businesses have expressed great appreciation and new applications are still being accepted through the end of 2021. This program was designed to help businesses as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on indoor customer capacity.

We are now planning for what will happen when the free permit program ends on May 31, 2022. Will we return to pre-COVID permitting with related design standards, rules, and permit fees? Or will we take what we’ve learned from this program and heard from our community and begin to make some changes? What changes would have the most positive effects and on which communities or which groups within communities?

As one part of our effort to learn more, we created a survey for members of the general public and business owners. This is just one part of our outreach plan, but it’s an important one. … The survey will remain open through August 15, 2021, but please consider taking it right away – it is designed to take 10 minutes or less.

surveymonkey.com/r/CafesDisplaysVendinginPublicSpace