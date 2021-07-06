SUMMER: Nonprofit Camp Invention next week in West Seattle

Still seeking summer camp? A STEM-focused nonprofit-presented program in West Seattle next week has room. Here’s the announcement:

Empower your child’s confidence and creativity this summer in person at the Camp Invention Recharge Program being held at Summit Atlas School in West Seattle July 12-16. Camp Invention in a non-profit, STEM blended enrichment program led by local teachers that offers exciting STEM challenges that inspire K-6 children to bring their imaginations to life. Register today at invent.org/mylocalcamp. Limited scholarship assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please contact Will Nelson wanelson@seattleschools.org to inquire. Before- and after-care is available.