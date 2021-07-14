ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast calls for full sunshine by later in the day, and a high in the 70s. Early-morning clouds were also in the Tuesday sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Southbound Delridge remains closed between Holden and Trenton. Here’s what else is up this week.

Roxbury repaving – Today, SDOT plans tree work in advance of repaving Roxbury between 24th and 25th early next week.

TRANSIT

Buses and ferries are on their regular schedules – except for the Route 120 reroute because of the Delridge work. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

478th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.