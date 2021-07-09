ROAD WORK: Roxbury repaving ahead; plus, Delridge project adds another closure

We’ve already reported on two road-work closures this weekend – SW Genesee west of Delridge, and westbound SW Alaska west of California. A roundup of alerts from SDOT today include two more worth noting:

SW ROXBURY REPAVING: First, the good news. Hard to see in the early-evening shade but our photo above shows a rutted section of SW Roxbury between 24th and 25th that SDOT plans to repave later this month:

In partnership with King County, SDOT crews will repave SW Roxbury St between 24th Ave SW and 25th Ave SW. Expect traffic slowdowns on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 PM Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. For people driving, traffic will be reduced to one lane with crew members directing drivers. Please go slow when driving in the area. Watch for people biking and walking, follow signs, and expect delays. For people walking, rolling, and biking in the area, sidewalk access will be maintained. In addition, tree pruning will occur on Wednesday, July 14 through Thursday, July 16 in advance of the paving work. This shouldn’t impact traffic flow, but there will be crew activity in the area. This tree pruning effort is to make room for the large paving equipment to ensure that we don’t damage the trees or the equipment.

The once-planned major Roxbury repaving project remains on indefinite hold, but spot projects like this come up now and then – in May 2020, for example, Roxbury was repaved between 16th and 18th.

DELRIDGE DETOUR: The weekly update on the Delridge Way work preparing for the RapidRide H Line has a new addition – southbound Delridge Way will be closed “as soon as 7 am Monday” (July 12th) between SW Holden and SW Trenton. SDOT says, “The street will remain closed for about two weeks as we work to safely demolish and rebuild both the northbound and southbound travel lanes on Delridge Way SW.”

The full list of this week’s highlights for the Delridge project – starting with the SW Genesee closure that’s already under way west of Delridge – is here.