Remembering Dale Palella, 1937-2021

Family and friends are remembering Dale Palella and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Retaining his amazing inner strength and boundless sense of humor to the very end, Dale passed away peacefully, at home, with Sallie by his side, on July 18, 2021.

Dale was born in 1937 in Seattle to parents Pasquale and Mary. He graduated from Holy Rosary, Seattle Prep, and Seattle University.

He worked 30 years at Boeing (computing) and Emerald Downs (Mutuels). Dale took great pride in his Italian heritage and was an active member of the Italian Community.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and son Anthony (muscular dystrophy). Survived by wife of 30 years, Sallie; former wife, Sharon Palella, mother of their children; son, Dominic (Lily), daughters; Pamela, Paula, and Deblyn (Julia), and granddaughter Michela.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, PO Box 97075, Washington DC. 20090.