CONGRATULATIONS! District championship for West Seattle Little League 12s All-Star team

The return of youth sports this season has had winning results for West Seattle Little League – they’re sending a team to the state championships! Thanks to Meg Bell for the photo and Knathan Ryan for the report:

West Seattle Little League 12s won the District 7 Championship last night, July 1, defeating the South Highline Nationals by a score of 11-6 at Bar S Fields.

Timely hitting, great defense, and consistent pitching were the factors for this team throughout the tournament and led to their ultimate win. Otis Schlede and Asher Straus hit a grand slam and solo home runs, respectively, to lead the offensive onslaught in the championship game. The Westside All-Stars went undefeated in the tournament. The team now advances to the Washington State Little League All-Star Tournament held in Redmond, which begins on July 17.

Congrats, West Seattle All Stars! Here’s the lineup of the team: Alex O’Donnell, Asher Straus, Otis Schlede, Aiden Peters, Waylon Ryan, Owen Fahy, Kye Ritzman, Jaxton Dailey, Sam Kraynek, Liam Bell, Cole Williamson, Mateo Garcia, Ben Grimes, and Brady Stenberg, with coaches Mike Fahy, Matt Schlede, and Knathan Ryan.