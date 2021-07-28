BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction yoga studio reopening under new ownership

Earlier this month, we reported that development plans for 4747 California SW are on hold. The site includes two businesses – one of which was a yoga studio that closed last September. Now there’s word it’s reopening under new ownership. From the announcement:

Junction Hot Yoga is pleased to announce the September 4th reopening of the beautiful yoga studio at 4747 California Ave. SW. This location has been a yoga studio for 20 years under five previous owners with a long tradition of great yoga.

Karen and Mikael Weigelt and Audrey (Benton) Tollefsen, the owners of Junction Hot Yoga or JHY, appreciate all the previous owners for their dedication in bringing the practice of yoga to the community. We look forward to serving the West Seattle yoga community as the sixth studio owners in this special location! At Junction Hot Yoga, yoga participants will enjoy a clean, remodeled, and beautiful space.

JHY will be based on the Ghosh lineage Yoga tradition, including “The Ghosh Lineage 26” (formerly referred to as Bikram Yoga). However, JHY will also feature expanded yoga offerings, like Power Vinyasa, Kemetic Flow, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and Sound Meditation. The yoga will be primarily taught by a core team of well-trained and experienced yoga Instructors. JHY’s Director, Audrey Tollefsen, has taught yoga for 20 years, and many of those years at this location.