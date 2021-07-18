ART: West Seattle artist inviting citywide help with north-end project

Got something to get out – feelings, wishes, hopes, etc.? West Seattle artist Kait Rhoads offers a chance to do that, while assisting with a public-art project. It’s for the north side of the city but she’s hoping her peninsula neighbors will want to contribute too. The video above explains the project, “Oceans of Emotion”; you can also read the background here (where you can also read about Rhoads and her collaborator):

The installation Oceans of Emotion is a reference and response to the pandemic and turbulent political times. After a year when many of us have experienced isolation this project is a welcomed opportunity to connect and collaborate. It’s an invitation to clear your emotional system to make room to attract new experiences. Participants may choose to to engage digitally or in-person and can make as many drawings or words they would like kits/supplies available upon request). The only rule is…express your feelings and flush them away! Hopes, dreams, frustration and desires — join your emotions to form an ocean of collective rejuvenation.

The in-person events are in the north end, so you might not want to travel unless you’re looking for a field trip, but you can participate without leaving home: Here’s how (in short, write/draw something that would fill a 2″-diameter circle, take a pic, and send it to oceansofemotion@outlook.com, or via Instagram message to instagram.com/oceans_of_emotion! The finished work will be displayed at the Ship Canal stormwater-tunnel Wallingford project site from August through next February.