(Photos courtesy Girl Scout Troop 45180)

Something new outside the historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – by the hedge on the right side of the photo above – a brand-new Little Free Pantry!

Girl Scout Troop 45180 dedicated it this morning. It’s as distinctive inside as outside:

The space (9131 California SW) is to be filled with community food donations – which in turn will be retrieved by anyone in need. (Read more about Little Free Pantries here.)